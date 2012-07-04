COLOMBO, July 4 Scoreboard after Pakistan declared their second innings on the fifth and final day of the second test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Pakistan first innings 551-6 declared (Mohammad Hafeez 196, Azhar Ali 157, Misbah-ul-Haq 66 not out, Taufeeq Umar 65; Rangana Herath 3-164)

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 278-5) T. Paranavitana c Azhar b Junaid 0 T. Dilshan lbw b Junaid 121 K. Sangakkara c Taufeeq b Rehman 192 M. Jayawardene lbw b Junaid 0 T. Samaraweera lbw b Ajmal 0 S. Randiv lbw b Rehman 5 A. Mathews c Akmal b Junaid 47 P. Jayawardene c Akmal b Rehman 6 N. Kulasekera b Junaid 0 R. Herath not out 10 N. Pradeep c Ajmal b Rehman 1 Extras(b-4, lb-5) 9 Total (all out, 124.4 overs) 391

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-236, 3-250, 4-259, 5-278, 6-370, 7-378, 8-379, 9-385, 10-391.

Bowling: Cheema 24-5-86-0, Junaid 28-6-73-5 Ajmal 34-0-106-1, Rehman 26.4-5-78-4, Hafeeez 8-0-29-0, Azhar 4-0-10-0

Pakistan second innings Mohammad Hafeez c Dilshan b Randiv 21 Taufeeq Umar not out 42 Abdur Rehman b Randiv 36 Adnan Akmal not out 0 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (two wickets declared, 18 overs) 100

Did not bat: Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq*, Asad Shafiq, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema, Junaid Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-99

Bowling: Kulasekara 5-0-23-0, Pradeep 8-0-48-0 (nb-1), Randiv 4-0-28-2, Herath 1-0-1-0

Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)