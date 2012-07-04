UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
COLOMBO, July 4 Scoreboard after Pakistan declared their second innings on the fifth and final day of the second test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
Pakistan first innings 551-6 declared (Mohammad Hafeez 196, Azhar Ali 157, Misbah-ul-Haq 66 not out, Taufeeq Umar 65; Rangana Herath 3-164)
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 278-5) T. Paranavitana c Azhar b Junaid 0 T. Dilshan lbw b Junaid 121 K. Sangakkara c Taufeeq b Rehman 192 M. Jayawardene lbw b Junaid 0 T. Samaraweera lbw b Ajmal 0 S. Randiv lbw b Rehman 5 A. Mathews c Akmal b Junaid 47 P. Jayawardene c Akmal b Rehman 6 N. Kulasekera b Junaid 0 R. Herath not out 10 N. Pradeep c Ajmal b Rehman 1 Extras(b-4, lb-5) 9 Total (all out, 124.4 overs) 391
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-236, 3-250, 4-259, 5-278, 6-370, 7-378, 8-379, 9-385, 10-391.
Bowling: Cheema 24-5-86-0, Junaid 28-6-73-5 Ajmal 34-0-106-1, Rehman 26.4-5-78-4, Hafeeez 8-0-29-0, Azhar 4-0-10-0
Pakistan second innings Mohammad Hafeez c Dilshan b Randiv 21 Taufeeq Umar not out 42 Abdur Rehman b Randiv 36 Adnan Akmal not out 0 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (two wickets declared, 18 overs) 100
Did not bat: Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq*, Asad Shafiq, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema, Junaid Khan
Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-99
Bowling: Kulasekara 5-0-23-0, Pradeep 8-0-48-0 (nb-1), Randiv 4-0-28-2, Herath 1-0-1-0
Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.