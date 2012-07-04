COLOMBO, July 4 Scoreboard after the final day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on Wednesday.

Pakistan first innings 551-6 declared (Mohammad Hafeez 196, Azhar Ali 157, Misbah-ul-Haq 66 not out, Taufeeq Umar 65; Rangana Herath (3-164)

Sri Lanka - First Innings (overnight 278-5) T. Paranavitana c Azhar b Junaid 0 T. Dilshan lbw b Junaid 121 K. Sangakkara c Taufiq b Rehman 192 M. Jayawardene lbw b Junaid 0 T. Samaraweera lbw b Ajmal 0 S. Randiv lbw b Rehman 5 A. Mathews c Akmal b Junaid 47 P. Jayawardene c Akmal b Rehman 6 N. Kulasekera b Junaid 0 R. Herath not out 10 N. Pradeep c Ajmal b Rehman 1 Extras: (b-4, lb-5) 9 Total: (all out, 124.4 overs) 391

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-236, 3-250, 4-259, 5-278, 6-370,7-378, 8-379, 9-385, 10-391.

Bowling: Cheema 24-5-86-0, Junaid 28-6-73-5, Ajmal 34-0-106-1, Rehman 26.4-5-78-4,Hafeeez 8-0-29-0, Azhar 4-0-10-0

Pakistan - Second Innings Mohammad Hafeez c Dilshan b Randiv 21 Taufiq Umar not out 42 Abdur Rehman b Randiv 36 Adnan Akmal not out 0 Extras: (nb-1) 1 Total: (one wicket, 18 overs) 100

Fall of wicket: 1-51, 2-99

Bowling: Kulasekara 5-0-23-0, Pradeep 8-0-48-0(nb-1), Randiv 4-0-28-2, Herath 1-0-1-0

Sri Lanka - Second Innings T. Paranavitana lbw b Ajmal 32 T. Dilshan lbw b Rehman 28 K. Sangakkara not out 24 M. Jayawardene not out 1 Extras: (lb-1) 1 Total: (two wickets, 22 overs) 86

Fall of wicket: 1-48, 2-78

Bowling: Junaid 4-0-21-0, Cheema 2-0-11-0, Rehman 9-2-19-1, Ajmal 7-0-34-1 Result: Match drawn. Sri Lanka lead three-match series 1-0. Third and final test at Pallakele starts on July 8.