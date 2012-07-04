UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
COLOMBO, July 4 Scoreboard after the final day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on Wednesday.
Pakistan first innings 551-6 declared (Mohammad Hafeez 196, Azhar Ali 157, Misbah-ul-Haq 66 not out, Taufeeq Umar 65; Rangana Herath (3-164)
Sri Lanka - First Innings (overnight 278-5) T. Paranavitana c Azhar b Junaid 0 T. Dilshan lbw b Junaid 121 K. Sangakkara c Taufiq b Rehman 192 M. Jayawardene lbw b Junaid 0 T. Samaraweera lbw b Ajmal 0 S. Randiv lbw b Rehman 5 A. Mathews c Akmal b Junaid 47 P. Jayawardene c Akmal b Rehman 6 N. Kulasekera b Junaid 0 R. Herath not out 10 N. Pradeep c Ajmal b Rehman 1 Extras: (b-4, lb-5) 9 Total: (all out, 124.4 overs) 391
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-236, 3-250, 4-259, 5-278, 6-370,7-378, 8-379, 9-385, 10-391.
Bowling: Cheema 24-5-86-0, Junaid 28-6-73-5, Ajmal 34-0-106-1, Rehman 26.4-5-78-4,Hafeeez 8-0-29-0, Azhar 4-0-10-0
Pakistan - Second Innings Mohammad Hafeez c Dilshan b Randiv 21 Taufiq Umar not out 42 Abdur Rehman b Randiv 36 Adnan Akmal not out 0 Extras: (nb-1) 1 Total: (one wicket, 18 overs) 100
Fall of wicket: 1-51, 2-99
Bowling: Kulasekara 5-0-23-0, Pradeep 8-0-48-0(nb-1), Randiv 4-0-28-2, Herath 1-0-1-0
Sri Lanka - Second Innings T. Paranavitana lbw b Ajmal 32 T. Dilshan lbw b Rehman 28 K. Sangakkara not out 24 M. Jayawardene not out 1 Extras: (lb-1) 1 Total: (two wickets, 22 overs) 86
Fall of wicket: 1-48, 2-78
Bowling: Junaid 4-0-21-0, Cheema 2-0-11-0, Rehman 9-2-19-1, Ajmal 7-0-34-1 Result: Match drawn. Sri Lanka lead three-match series 1-0. Third and final test at Pallakele starts on July 8.
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.