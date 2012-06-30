COLOMBO, June 30 Scoreboard at tea on the first
day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on
Saturday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
Pakistan first innings
Md Hafeez not out 105
T. Umar c P. Jayawardene b Mathews 65
A. Ali not out 45
Extras (lb-1, nb-1) 2
Total (one wicket, 57 overs) 217
Fall of wicket: 1-78
To bat: Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, A. Akmal, A.
Rehman, S. Ajmal, A. Cheema, J. Khan
Bowling (to date): Kulasekera 12-2-39-0, Mathews 9-1-35-1
(1nb), Pradeep 9-3-35-0, Randiv 14-0-56-0, Herath 13-1-51-0
Sri Lanka: T. Dilshan, T. Paranavitana, K. Sangakkara, M.
Jayawardene (captain), T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, P.
Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, S. Randiv, R. Herath, N. Pradeep.
