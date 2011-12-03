DHAKA, Dec 3 Scoreboard from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Saturday.

Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez c Kayes b Rubel Hossain 32 Imran Farhat c Nasir b Shafiul Islam 4 Younis Khan lbw b Abdur Razzak 37 Misbah-ul-Haq c Sub b Elias Sunny 37 Umar Akmal c Shafiul Islam b Shakib Al Hasan 59 Shoaib Malik c Mushfiqur Rahim b Rubel Hossain 17 Shahid Afridi c Mahmudullah b Shafiul Islam 42 Sarfraz Ahmed not out 12 Sohail Tanvir not out 0 Extras (lb-5 w-17) 22 Total (seven wickets; 50 overs) 262

Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul

Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-69 3-93 4-176 5-193 6-222 7-261

Bowling: Shafiul Islam 10-0-50-2 (w-7), Rubel Hossain 10-0-58-2 (w-1), Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-27-1 (w-2), Abdur Razzak 10-0-58-1 (w-3), Elias Sunny 7-0-46-1 (w-2), Nasir Hossain 3-0-18-0

Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal c Younis Khan b Umar Gul 4 Imrul Kayes c Misbah-ul-Haq b Mohammad Hafeez 6 Shahriar Nafees lbw b Mohammad Hafeez 7 Mushfiqur Rahim c Mohammad Hafeez b Umar Gul 1 Shakib Al Hasan c&b Saeed Ajmal 34 Nasir Hossain c Imran Farhat b Umar Gul 100 Mahmudullah not out 20 Abdur Razzak b Umar Gul 0 Elias Sunny not out 0 Extras (lb-5 w-8 nb-1) 14 Total (seven wickets; 50 overs) 186

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-16 3-19 4-19 5-125 6-185 7-186

Did not bat: Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain

Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 10-2-15-2 (w-1), Umar Gul 9-1-36-4 (w-2 nb-1), Sohail Tanvir 7-0-26-0 (w-1), Shahid Afridi 7-0-49-0(w-1), Saeed Ajmal 10-1-33-1 (w-1), Shoaib Malik 7-0-22-0 (w-2)

Pakistan won by 76 runs

Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0

(Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Toby Davis)