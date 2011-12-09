CHITTAGONG, Dec 9 (Reuters)- Scoreboard at the close on the
opening day of the first test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in
Chittagong on Friday.
Bangladesh first innings
Tamim Iqbal c Adnan b Aizaz Cheema 9
Nazimuddin c Hafeez b Umar Gul 31
Shahriar Nafees c Younus c Cheema 0
Mohammad Ashraful c Adnan b Umar Gul 1
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Saeed Ajmal 4
Shakib Al Hasan c Hafeez b Abdur Rehman 8
Mahmudullah lbw b Saeed Ajmal 18
Nasir Hossain c Azhar b Abdur Rehman 41
Elias Sunny c Younus b Saeed Ajmal 2
Shahadat Hossain b Abdur Rehman 8
Rubel Hossain not out 3
Extras (lb-9, nb-1) 10
Total (all out; 51.2 overs) 135
Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-19 3-20 4-28 5-47 6-71 7-81 8-97
9-118 10-135
Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 3-1-9-0, Umar Gul 13-5-33-2(nb-1),
Aizaz Cheema 11-4-35-2, Saeed Ajmal 18-5-40-3, Abdur Rehman
6.2-2-9-3
Pakistan first innings
Mohammad Hafeez not out 74
Taufiq Umar not out 53
Extras (lb-3, nb-2) 5
Total (no wicket; 38 overs) 132
To bat: Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq,
Adnan Akmal, Saeed Ajmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema.
Bowling: (to date) Shahadat Hossain 4-1-21-0 (nb-1), Rubel
Hossain 6-0-25-0 (nb-1), Mahmudullah 12-3-46-0, Shakib Al Hasan
6-2-19-0, Elias Sunny 9-2-17-0, Nasir Hossain 1-0-1-0
