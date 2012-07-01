COLOMBO, July 1 Scoreboard at the close on the
second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on
Sunday.
Pakistan first innings (overnight 334-1)
Mohammad Hafeez b Herath 196
Taufiq Umar c P.Jayawardene b Mathews 65
Azhar Ali c Kulasekera b Randiv 157
Younus Khan lbw b Herath 32
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 29
Asad Shafiq not out 1
Extras: (lb-4, w-1, nb-3) 8
Total: (four wickets, 134.2 overs) 488
Fall of wickets: 1-78 2-365 3-435 4-486
Still to bat: Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz
Cheema, Junaid Khan
Bowling (to date): Kulasekera 27-6-84-0, Mathews 15-1-55-1
(nb-1), Pradeep 21.2-3-86-0 (nb-2, w-1), Randiv 25-0-107-1,
Herath 45-5-143-2, Dilshan 1-0-9-0
Sri Lanka: T.Dilshan, T.Paranavitana, K.Sangakkara,
M.Jayawardene (captain), T.Samaraweera, A.Mathews,
P.Jayawardene, N.Kulasekara, R.Herath, N.Pradeep, S.Randiv
