COLOMBO, July 1 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan first innings (overnight 334-1) Mohammad Hafeez b Herath 196 Taufiq Umar c P.Jayawardene b Mathews 65 Azhar Ali c Kulasekera b Randiv 157 Younus Khan lbw b Herath 32 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 29 Asad Shafiq not out 1 Extras: (lb-4, w-1, nb-3) 8 Total: (four wickets, 134.2 overs) 488

Fall of wickets: 1-78 2-365 3-435 4-486

Still to bat: Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema, Junaid Khan

Bowling (to date): Kulasekera 27-6-84-0, Mathews 15-1-55-1 (nb-1), Pradeep 21.2-3-86-0 (nb-2, w-1), Randiv 25-0-107-1, Herath 45-5-143-2, Dilshan 1-0-9-0

Sri Lanka: T.Dilshan, T.Paranavitana, K.Sangakkara, M.Jayawardene (captain), T.Samaraweera, A.Mathews, P.Jayawardene, N.Kulasekara, R.Herath, N.Pradeep, S.Randiv (Editing By Patrick Johnston)