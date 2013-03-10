BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, March 10 Scoreboard
at the end of the first one-day international between South
Africa and Pakistan on Sunday.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
South Africa
G. Smith c Kamran Akmal b Sajeed Ajmal 30
H. Amla c Shoaib Malik b Mohammad Hafeez 43
AB de Villiers c Younus Khan b Saeed Ajmal 65
C. Ingram not out 105
F. du Plessis c Umar Gul b Junaid Khan 26
F. Behardien not out 34
Extras (b-1, lb-5, w-6) 12
Total (for four wickets, 50 overs) 315
Did not bat: R. McLaren, R. Peterson, R. Kleinveldt, K.
Abbott, L. Tsotsobe
Fall of wickets: 1-72 2-83 3-203 4-265
Bowling: Junaid Khan 9-0-59-1, Umar Gul 10-1-68-0 (1w),
Mohammad Hafeez 10-0-48-1 (3w), Saeed Ajmal 10-0-53-2 (1w),
Shahid Afridi 8-0-60-0 (1w), Shoaib Malik 3-0-21-0
Pakistan
Mohammad Hafeez run out 25
Nasir Jamshed c Smith b Kleiveldt 25
Younus Khan c de Villiers b Abbott 30
Asad Shafiq c Abbott b McLaren 5
Misbah-ul-Haq c de Villiers b McLaren 38
Shoaib Malik c McLaren b Tsotsobe 19
Kamran Akmal c Smith b McLaren 2
Sahid Afridi c Behardien b Kleinveldt 34
Umar Gul c and b Kleinveldt 2
Saeed Ajmal lbw b Kleiveldt 0
Junaid Khan not out 0
Extras (lb-6, w-4) 10
Total (all out, 36.2 overs) 190
Fall of wickets: 1-42 2-52 3-65 4-114 5-135 6-148 7-165 8-178
9-178
Bowling: Tsotsobe 9-0-52-1 (3w), Abbott 6-0-35-1, Kleinveldt
5.2-2-22-4 (1w), Peterson 8-0-47-0, McLaren 7-0-19-3, Behardien
1-0-9-0
Result - South Africa won by 125 runs.
