BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, March 10 Scoreboard at the end of the first one-day international between South Africa and Pakistan on Sunday. Pakistan won the toss and elected to field South Africa G. Smith c Kamran Akmal b Sajeed Ajmal 30 H. Amla c Shoaib Malik b Mohammad Hafeez 43 AB de Villiers c Younus Khan b Saeed Ajmal 65 C. Ingram not out 105 F. du Plessis c Umar Gul b Junaid Khan 26 F. Behardien not out 34 Extras (b-1, lb-5, w-6) 12 Total (for four wickets, 50 overs) 315 Did not bat: R. McLaren, R. Peterson, R. Kleinveldt, K. Abbott, L. Tsotsobe Fall of wickets: 1-72 2-83 3-203 4-265 Bowling: Junaid Khan 9-0-59-1, Umar Gul 10-1-68-0 (1w), Mohammad Hafeez 10-0-48-1 (3w), Saeed Ajmal 10-0-53-2 (1w), Shahid Afridi 8-0-60-0 (1w), Shoaib Malik 3-0-21-0 Pakistan Mohammad Hafeez run out 25 Nasir Jamshed c Smith b Kleiveldt 25 Younus Khan c de Villiers b Abbott 30 Asad Shafiq c Abbott b McLaren 5 Misbah-ul-Haq c de Villiers b McLaren 38 Shoaib Malik c McLaren b Tsotsobe 19 Kamran Akmal c Smith b McLaren 2 Sahid Afridi c Behardien b Kleinveldt 34 Umar Gul c and b Kleinveldt 2 Saeed Ajmal lbw b Kleiveldt 0 Junaid Khan not out 0 Extras (lb-6, w-4) 10 Total (all out, 36.2 overs) 190 Fall of wickets: 1-42 2-52 3-65 4-114 5-135 6-148 7-165 8-178 9-178 Bowling: Tsotsobe 9-0-52-1 (3w), Abbott 6-0-35-1, Kleinveldt 5.2-2-22-4 (1w), Peterson 8-0-47-0, McLaren 7-0-19-3, Behardien 1-0-9-0 Result - South Africa won by 125 runs.