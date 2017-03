March 15 Scoreboard at the end of the second one-day international between South Africa and Pakistan in Centurion on Friday. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa innings H.Amla c Kamran Akmal b Mohammad Irfan 17 G.Smith c Kamran Akmal b Junaid Khan 10 C.Ingram c Kamran Akmal b Mohammad Irfan 0 AB.de Villiers c Younus Khan b Mohammad Irfan 4 F.du Plessis c & b Mohammad Irfan 17 F.Behardien c Shoaib Malik b Mohammad Hafeez 58 R.McLaren lbw b Mohammad Hafeez 17 R.Peterson c Nasir Jamshed b Saeed Ajmal 44 K.Abbott c Shahid Afridi b Saeed Ajmal 5 D.Steyn b Junaid Khan 0 L.Tsotsobe not out 0 Extras (lb-10, w-9) 19 Total (all out; 43.2 overs) 191 Fall of wickets 1-26 2-26 3-35 4-43 5-62 6-106 7-173 8-179 9-191 10-191 Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 7-0-33-4 (1w), Junaid Khan 6-0-29-2 (1w), Saeed Ajmal 8.2-0-23-2 (2w), Umar Gul 5-0-37-0 (1w), Shahid Afridi 8-0-24-0, Mohammad Hafeez 9-0-35-2 (4w) Pakistan innings Nasir Jamshed c Smith b McLaren 10 Mohammad Hafeez c Abbott b Steyn 31 Kamran Akmal b Peterson 18 Younus Khan c Amla b Peterson 32 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 57 Shoaib Malik not out 35 Extras (lb-3, w-6) 9 Total (for four wickets; 39.2 overs) 192 Fall of wickets 1-29 2-63 3-69 4-115 Did not bat: Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan Bowling: D. Steyn 9-1-29-1, L. Tsotsobe 6-1-37-0, K. Abbott 8.2-0-31-0 (1w), R. McLaren 8-0-40-1 (2w), R. Peterson 8-0-52-2 Result - Pakistan won by six wickets. (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Alison Wildey)