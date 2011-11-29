Nov 29 Scoreboard in the one-off Twenty20 international between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez b Shakib Al Hasan 25 Imran Farhat c Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 16 Asad Shafiq c Razzak b Nasir Hossain 19 Umar Akmal st Rahim b Alok Kapali 20 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 21 Shoaib Malik c&b Abdur Razzak 2 Shahid Afridi c Nasir b Alok Kapali 8 Shoail Tanvir run out 6 Umar Gul not out 4 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-10) 14 Total (for seven wickets; 20 overs) 135

Did not bat: Aizaz Cheema, Saeed Ajmal

Fall of wickets: 1-30 2-61 3-87 4-92 5-98 6-112 7-127

Bowling: Shafiul Islam 3-0-20-0 (1w), Abdur Razzak 4-0-25-1 (2w), Shakib Al Hasan 4-1-24-2, Farhad Reza 1-0-10-0, Rubel Hossain 2-0-17-0 (1nb), Nasir Hossain 2-0-14-1(1w), Mahmudullah 1-0-10-0, Alok Kapali 3-0-12-2 (1w)

Bangladesh innings Naeem Islam lbw b Umar Gul 3 Imrul Kayes run out 2 Alok Kapali c Misbah b Mohammad Hafeez 0 Shakib Al Hasan b Mohammad Hafeez 7 Mushfiqur Rahim run out 10 Mahmudullah c Umar Akmal b Aizaz Cheema 2 Nasir Hossain not out 35 Farhad Reza lbw b Shahid Afridi 6 Abdur Razzak c Afridi b Shoaib Malik 9 Shafiul Islam lbw b Shoaib Malik 0 Rubel Hossain not out 0 Extras (lb-6 w-5) 11 Total (for nine wickets; 20 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-4 3-15 4-17 5-23 6-39 7-51 8-68 9-69

Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 4-0-11-2, Umar Gul 2-0-7-1(2w), Saeed Ajmal 4-0-19-0 (2w), Shahid Afridi 4-0-15-1, Aizaz Cheema 2-0-9-1, Sohail Tanvir 2-0-11-0, Shoaib Malik 2-0-7-0 (1w)

Result: Pakistan won by 50 runs.

