Nov 29 Scoreboard in the one-off Twenty20
international between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka on
Tuesday.
Pakistan innings
Mohammad Hafeez b Shakib Al Hasan 25
Imran Farhat c Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 16
Asad Shafiq c Razzak b Nasir Hossain 19
Umar Akmal st Rahim b Alok Kapali 20
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 21
Shoaib Malik c&b Abdur Razzak 2
Shahid Afridi c Nasir b Alok Kapali 8
Shoail Tanvir run out 6
Umar Gul not out 4
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-10) 14
Total (for seven wickets; 20 overs) 135
Did not bat: Aizaz Cheema, Saeed Ajmal
Fall of wickets: 1-30 2-61 3-87 4-92 5-98 6-112 7-127
Bowling: Shafiul Islam 3-0-20-0 (1w), Abdur Razzak 4-0-25-1
(2w), Shakib Al Hasan 4-1-24-2, Farhad Reza 1-0-10-0, Rubel
Hossain 2-0-17-0 (1nb), Nasir Hossain 2-0-14-1(1w), Mahmudullah
1-0-10-0, Alok Kapali 3-0-12-2 (1w)
Bangladesh innings
Naeem Islam lbw b Umar Gul 3
Imrul Kayes run out 2
Alok Kapali c Misbah b Mohammad Hafeez 0
Shakib Al Hasan b Mohammad Hafeez 7
Mushfiqur Rahim run out 10
Mahmudullah c Umar Akmal b Aizaz Cheema 2
Nasir Hossain not out 35
Farhad Reza lbw b Shahid Afridi 6
Abdur Razzak c Afridi b Shoaib Malik 9
Shafiul Islam lbw b Shoaib Malik 0
Rubel Hossain not out 0
Extras (lb-6 w-5) 11
Total (for nine wickets; 20 overs) 85
Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-4 3-15 4-17 5-23 6-39 7-51 8-68 9-69
Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 4-0-11-2, Umar Gul 2-0-7-1(2w),
Saeed Ajmal 4-0-19-0 (2w), Shahid Afridi 4-0-15-1, Aizaz Cheema
2-0-9-1, Sohail Tanvir 2-0-11-0, Shoaib Malik 2-0-7-0 (1w)
Result: Pakistan won by 50 runs.
