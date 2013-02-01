(Updates at close)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 Scoreboard at the close of
play on the first day of the opening test between South Africa
and Pakistan at the Wanderers on Friday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first
Pakistan first innings
M. Hafeez not out 6
N. Jamshed not out 0
Extras 0
Total (for no wicket - 2 overs) 6
To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A.Ali, Younus Khan, A.Shafiq, Sarfraz
Ahmed, U.Gul, S.Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Rahat Ali.
Bowling: V.Philander 1-0-6-0, D.Steyn 1-1-0-0
South Africa first innings
G. Smith c Ahmed b Gul 24
A. Petersen c Hafeez b Junaid Khan 20
H. Amla c Azhar Ali b Younus Khan 37
J. Kallis c Shafiq b Umar Gul 50
A. De Villiers c Ahmed b Hafeez 31
F. du Plessis b Junaid Khan 41
D. Elgar c Ahmed b Hafeez 27
R. Peterson b Hafeez 0
V. Philander run out 1
D. Steyn not out 12
M. Morkel b Hafeez 0
Extras (b4, lb4, w1, nb1) 10
Total (all out, 85.2 overs) 253
Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-46, 3-125, 4-135, 5-199, 6-232, 7-239,
8-240, 9-243, 10-253
Bowling: Gul 19-2-56-2, Junaid Khan 18-8-33-2, Rahat Ali
14-0-56-0 (w-1, nb-1), Ajmal 23-4-68-0, Younus Khan 4-0-16-1,
Hafeez 7.2-1-16-4
