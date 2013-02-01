(Updates at close) JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the opening test between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers on Friday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first Pakistan first innings M. Hafeez not out 6 N. Jamshed not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for no wicket - 2 overs) 6 To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A.Ali, Younus Khan, A.Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, U.Gul, S.Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Rahat Ali. Bowling: V.Philander 1-0-6-0, D.Steyn 1-1-0-0 South Africa first innings G. Smith c Ahmed b Gul 24 A. Petersen c Hafeez b Junaid Khan 20 H. Amla c Azhar Ali b Younus Khan 37 J. Kallis c Shafiq b Umar Gul 50 A. De Villiers c Ahmed b Hafeez 31 F. du Plessis b Junaid Khan 41 D. Elgar c Ahmed b Hafeez 27 R. Peterson b Hafeez 0 V. Philander run out 1 D. Steyn not out 12 M. Morkel b Hafeez 0 Extras (b4, lb4, w1, nb1) 10 Total (all out, 85.2 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-46, 3-125, 4-135, 5-199, 6-232, 7-239, 8-240, 9-243, 10-253 Bowling: Gul 19-2-56-2, Junaid Khan 18-8-33-2, Rahat Ali 14-0-56-0 (w-1, nb-1), Ajmal 23-4-68-0, Younus Khan 4-0-16-1, Hafeez 7.2-1-16-4 (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Mark Meadows; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)