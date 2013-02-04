JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 Scoreboard at the end of the first cricket test between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers on Monday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first - - South Africa first innings: 253 (J. Kallis 50; M. Hafeez 4-16) Pakistan first innings: 49 (D. Steyn 6-8) South Africa second innings 275-3 declared (A.B. de Villiers 103 not out, H. Amla 74 not out) Pakistan second innings (Overnight 183-4) Mohammad Hafeez c de Villiers b Philander 2 Nasir Jamshed c Peterson b Steyn 46 Azhar Ali lbw Kallis 18 Younus Khan c de Villiers b Morkel 15 Misbah-ul-Haq c de Villiers b Steyn 64 Asad Shafiq c Kallis b Steyn 56 Sarfraz Ahmed b Philander 6 Umar Gul c De Villiers b Steyn 23 Saeed Ajmal c De Villiers b Morkel 11 Junaid Khan lbw Steyn 9 Rahat Ali not out 3 Extras (b-4, lb-4, w-3, nb-4) 15 Total (all out in 100.4 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-64, 3-70, 4-82, 5-209, 6-210, 7-218, 8-240, 9-261. Bowling: Steyn 28.4-10-52-5, Philander 22-3-60-2 (nb-1), Morkel 25-7-89-2 (nb-3), Kallis 15-5-35-1 (w-1), Peterson 10-3-24-0. (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)