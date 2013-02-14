CAPE TOWN, Feb 14 Scoreboard on the opening day of the second test between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands on Thursday. Pakistan first innings Mohammed Hafeez c Smith b Steyn 17 Nasir Jamshed c de Villiers b Philander 3 Azhar Ali c de Villiers b Morkel 4 Younus Khan c de Villiers b Philander 111 Misbah-ul-Haq c Elgar b Morkel 0 Asad Shafiq not out 111 Sarfraz Ahmed not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-3) 7 Total (for five wickets, 90 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-21 3-33 4-33 5-252. To bat: Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Tanvir Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan. Bowling: Steyn 19-7-34-1, Philander 21-8-45-2 (2nb), Morkel 16-6-37-2 (1nb), Kallis 13-2-34-0, Peterson 19-0-85-0, Elgar 2-0-14-0. South Africa - G. Smith, A. Petersen, H. Amla, J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, V. Philander, R. Peterson, D. Steyn, M. Morkel. South Africa won the toss and elected to field. (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John Mehaffey)