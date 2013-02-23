PRETORIA, Feb 23 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the third test between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion on Saturday. South Africa first innings (334 for six overnight) G. Smith c Younus Khan b Adil 5 A. Petersen lbw Rahat Ali 10 H. Amla c Sarfraz b Rahat Ali 92 F. du Plessis c Sarfraz b Adil 29 AB de Villiers c Shafiq b Rahat Ali 121 D. Elgar lbw b Rahat Ali 7 R. Peterson run out 28 V. Philander c Hafeez b Younus Khan 74 K. Abbot b Rahat Ali 13 R. Kleinveldt c Ajmal b Rahat Ali 0 D. Steyn not out 5 Extras (b-1 lb-6 w-6 nb-12) 25 Total (all out, 103.2 overs) 409 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-38 3-107 4-186 5-186 6-248 7-377 8-394 9-402 10-409 Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 21.5-3-80-0 (3nb), Rahat Ali 27.2-1-127-6 (6nb, 6w), Ehsan Adil 12.1-2-54-2 (3nb), Saeed Ajmal 29-6-76-0, Younus Khan 6-0-28-1, Mohammad Hafeez 5-0-24-0, Azhar Ali 2-0-13-0. Pakistan first innings Mohammad Hafeez c Elgar b Abbott 18 Imran Farhat lbw Philander 30 Azhar Ali b Philander 6 Younus Khan lbw Abbott 33 Misbah-ul-Haq c Petersen b Abbott 10 Asad Shafiq lbw Steyn 6 Sarfraz Ahmed c Smith b Abbott 17 Saeed Ajmal c Smith b Abbott 0 Ehsan Adil c Du Plessis b Abbott 9 Mohammad Irfan c Elgar b Abbott 0 Rahat Ali not out 0 Extras (lb-17 w-8 nb-2) 27 Total (all out, 46.3 overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-56 3-56 4-75 5-95 6-132 7-132 8-149 9-149 10-156 Bowling: Steyn 12-5-25-1 (1w), Philander 10-2-30-2 (1w), Kleinveldt 12-1-49-0 (1nb, 1w), Abbott 11.4-4-29-7 (1nb 1w), Peterson 1-0-6-0 Pakistan second innings (follow-on) Mohammad Hafeez b Steyn 0 Azhar Ali not out 5 Younus Khan not out 8 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for one wicket, 9 overs) 14 Fall of wickets: 1-0 To bat: Azhar Ali, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Saeed Ajmal, Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali Bowling: Steyn 4-1-9-1, Philander 3-2-2-0, Abbott 1-1-0-0, R. Kleinveldt 1-0-2-0 South Africa won the toss and elected to bat. (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)