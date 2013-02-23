PRETORIA, Feb 23 Scoreboard at the close of the
second day of the third test between South Africa and Pakistan
at Centurion on Saturday.
South Africa first innings (334 for six overnight)
G. Smith c Younus Khan b Adil 5
A. Petersen lbw Rahat Ali 10
H. Amla c Sarfraz b Rahat Ali 92
F. du Plessis c Sarfraz b Adil 29
AB de Villiers c Shafiq b Rahat Ali 121
D. Elgar lbw b Rahat Ali 7
R. Peterson run out 28
V. Philander c Hafeez b Younus Khan 74
K. Abbot b Rahat Ali 13
R. Kleinveldt c Ajmal b Rahat Ali 0
D. Steyn not out 5
Extras (b-1 lb-6 w-6 nb-12) 25
Total (all out, 103.2 overs) 409
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-38 3-107 4-186 5-186 6-248 7-377
8-394 9-402 10-409
Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 21.5-3-80-0 (3nb), Rahat Ali
27.2-1-127-6 (6nb, 6w), Ehsan Adil 12.1-2-54-2 (3nb), Saeed
Ajmal 29-6-76-0, Younus Khan 6-0-28-1, Mohammad Hafeez 5-0-24-0,
Azhar Ali 2-0-13-0.
Pakistan first innings
Mohammad Hafeez c Elgar b Abbott 18
Imran Farhat lbw Philander 30
Azhar Ali b Philander 6
Younus Khan lbw Abbott 33
Misbah-ul-Haq c Petersen b Abbott 10
Asad Shafiq lbw Steyn 6
Sarfraz Ahmed c Smith b Abbott 17
Saeed Ajmal c Smith b Abbott 0
Ehsan Adil c Du Plessis b Abbott 9
Mohammad Irfan c Elgar b Abbott 0
Rahat Ali not out 0
Extras (lb-17 w-8 nb-2) 27
Total (all out, 46.3 overs) 156
Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-56 3-56 4-75 5-95 6-132 7-132 8-149
9-149 10-156
Bowling: Steyn 12-5-25-1 (1w), Philander 10-2-30-2 (1w),
Kleinveldt 12-1-49-0 (1nb, 1w), Abbott 11.4-4-29-7 (1nb 1w),
Peterson 1-0-6-0
Pakistan second innings (follow-on)
Mohammad Hafeez b Steyn 0
Azhar Ali not out 5
Younus Khan not out 8
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for one wicket, 9 overs) 14
Fall of wickets: 1-0
To bat: Azhar Ali, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz
Ahmed, Saeed Ajmal, Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali
Bowling: Steyn 4-1-9-1, Philander 3-2-2-0, Abbott 1-1-0-0,
R. Kleinveldt 1-0-2-0
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
