PRETORIA, Feb 24 Scoreboard at the end of the third test, on day three, between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion on Sunday. South Africa won by an innings and 18 runs to clinch the three-match series 3-0. South Africa first innings 409 (AB de Villiers 121, H. Amla 92, V. Philander 74; Rahat Ali 6-127) Pakistan first innings 156 (Younus Khan 33; K. Abbott 7-29) Pakistan second innings (following on, 14-1 overnight) Mohammad Hafeez b Steyn 0 Azhar Ali run out 27 Younus Khan c Smith b Steyn 11 Imran Farhat c De Villiers b Abbott 43 Misbah-ul-Haq c De Villiers b Kleinveldt 5 Asad Shafiq c Philander b Kleinveldt 6 Sarfraz Ahmed c Elgar b Steyn 40 Saeed Ajmal lbw b Steyn 31 Ehsan Adil c Kleinveldt b Abbott 12 Rahat Ali lbw b Peterson 22 Mohammad Irfan not out 6 Extras (b-9, lb-10, nb-2, w-11) 32 Total (all out, 78 overs) 235 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-39 3-93 4-107 5-107 6-114 7-183 8-202 9-202 10-235 Bowling: D. Steyn 23-5-80-4, V. Philander 15-4-32-0 (w2), K. Abbott 17-7-39-2 (nb2), R. Kleinveldt 13-2-33-2 (w1), R. Peterson 10-2-32-1 South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.