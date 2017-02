July 19 Scoreboard from the third one-day international between West Indies and Pakistan at Beausejour Stadium in St Lucia on Friday. Pakistan innings Ahmed Shehzad c Roach b Holder 17 Nasir Jamshed c Roach b Sammy 20 Mohammad Hafeez c Sammy b DJ Bravo 14 Misbah-ul-Haq b DJ Bravo 75 Haris Sohail c Pollard b Roach 26 Umar Akmal not out 40 Shahid Afridi c Narine b Holder 1 Wahab Riaz not out 19 Extras (lb-6, w-11) 17 Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 229 Did not bat: Junaid Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Irfan Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-39, 3-92, 4-152, 5-174, 6-177 Bowling: Roach 10-1-35-1, Holder 10-0-40-2 (w3), Sammy 10-0-30-1, Narine 9-0-55-0 (w2), DJ Bravo 7-0-50-2 (w1), Samuels 3-1-4-0, Pollard 1-0-9-0 (w1) West Indies innings Chris Gayle b Junaid Khan 8 Johnson Charles c Umar Akmal b Mohammad Irfan 6 Darren Bravo c Mohammad Hafeez b Wahab Riaz 17 Marlon Samuels c Umar Akmal b Mohammad Irfan 46 Lendl Simmonds c Ahmed Shehzad b Saeed Ajmal 75 Dwayne Bravo b Saeed Ajmal 13 Kieron Pollard b Junaid Khan 0 Darren Sammy c Mohammad Hafeez b Junaid Khan 10 Kemar Roach not out 6 Sunil Narine b Saeed Ajmal 14 Jason Holder not out 19 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-12) 15 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 229 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-16, 3-50, 4-141, 5-178, 6-179, 7-184, 8-191, 9-205 Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 10-0-34-2 (w2), Junaid Khan 10-1-54-3 (w5), Wahab Riaz 10-1-63-1 (w2), Mohammad Hafeez 6-0-16-0 (w1), Shahid Afridi 4-0-23-0 (w1), Saeed Ajmal 10-1-36-3 (w1). Result: The match was tied. The five-match series is level at 1-1. (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town)