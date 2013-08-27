Aug 27 Scoreboard from the first one-day international between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. Zimbabwe won by seven wickets. Pakistan won the toss Pakistan Nasir Jamshed c Taylor b Chatara 27 Ahmed Shehzad st Taylor b Utseya 24 Mohammad Hafeez c Maruma b Chatara 70 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 83 Umar Amin run out 1 Shahid Afridi c Taylor b Vitori 11 Haris Sohail c Utseya b Vitori 2 Sarfraz Ahmed run out 7 Saeed Ajmal not out 3 Extras (lb-7, w-9) 16 Total (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 244 Did not bat Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan Fall: 1-56 2-80 3-179 4-184 5-198 6-202 7-223 Bowling: T. Panyangara 10-2-38-0 (w1), B. Vitori 10-0-42-2 (w6), T. Chatara 10-2-32-2 (w1), P. Utseya 10-0-60-1, E. Chigumbura 2-0-11-0 (w1), M. Waller 2-0-19-0, S. Williams 4-0-18-0, H. Masakadza 2-0-17-0 Zimbabwe H. Masakadza c Misbah-ul-Haq b Saeed Ajmal 85 V. Sibanda lbw Saeed Ajmal 54 B. Taylor not out 43 T. Maruma c Ahmed Shehzad b Junaid Khan 18 S. Williams not out 39 Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-3) 7 Total (for three wickets, 48.2 overs) 246 Did not bat: M. Waller, E. Chigumbura, P. Utseya, T. Panyangara, T. Chatara, B. Vitori Fall: 1-107 2-176 3-201 Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 9.2-1-45-0, Junaid Khan 9-0-55-1 (w3), Saeed Ajmal 10-0-44-2, Mohammad Hafeez 10-0-40-0, Shahid Afridi 9-0-51-0, Umar Amin 1-0-7-0 Zimbabwe lead three-match series 1-0. (Compiled By Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Ed Osmond)