KARACHI Dec 2 Pakistan's Cricket
Board (PCB) will set up a new wing to fight corruption in the
sport and ensure security for visiting teams, officials said on
Friday.
"The governing board has unanimously approved this
plan and also confirmed the wing should be headed by a retired
army or police official," Subhan Ahmad, the chief operating
officer of the board told Reuters.
Ahmad said PCB members were keen to avoid another
corruption scandal after players Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and
Mohammad Asif were sent to jail by a London court last month for
spot-fixing elements of a test match.
"We don't want a repeat of the spot-fixing scandal and we
want our players to be educated on the ethics and
anti-corruption regulations governing the sport," he said.
The spot-fixing scandal was the biggest crisis to
hit Pakistan cricket since foreign teams refused to tour
Pakistan after militants attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore
in March 2009, killing six policemen and a van driver.
Five Sri Lankan players were also wounded in the attack.
Ahmad said the new security and vigilance wing would also be
responsible for working with international security experts and
the International Cricket Council (ICC) on security matters as
Pakistan was keen to revive international cricket in the
country.
Pakistan have been playing "home" tests in the Gulf region
because of the security concerns in their own country.
Ahmad said officials of the new wing would travel with the
Pakistan team on foreign tours.
PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf also said that the board would ask
the government to pass a law making any sort of corruption in
sport a serious criminal offence.
