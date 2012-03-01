KARACHI, March 1 Former test spinner Iqbal Qasim
will head a revamped Pakistan national selection committee after
the one-day series defeat to England last month, officials said
on Thursday.
"Qasim is the new chief selector as Mohammad Illyas
submitted his resignation to us yesterday for personal reasons,"
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf told media in
Islamabad.
Pakistan were thrashed by England in the one-day and T20
series, after winning the test series 3-0.
Former test pace bowler Saleem Jaffer will also join the
selection committee.
"I just felt that the time was now right for others to be
given a chance to handle this big responsibility," said former
test player Illyas, who had faced criticism for the selection of
his son-in-law Imran Farhat in the team.
