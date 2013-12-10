KARACHI Dec 10 Pakistani have called rookie left-arm fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari into the squad for two Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka.

"Usman has been included in the side after consultations between the selectors and the team management. He will join the team in Dubai on Wednesday," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.

The 19-year-old Shinwari, who hails from the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province, sprung to prominence with a spell of five for nine in the final of the national T20 championship. He has played only four first-class and 11 T20 matches.

Shinwari dismissed Pakistan one-day and test captain Misbah-ul Haq in the final and he hinted the fast bowler could be included in the squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Pakistan play two T20 matches on Dec. 11 and 13 against the Lankans and five one-day internationals and three tests in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan have been without their most experienced fast bowler Umar Gul since early this year due to a knee injury and lost Mohammad Irfan to a hip fracture during the recent series against South Africa.

