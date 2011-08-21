KARACHI Aug 21 Pakistan have recalled former captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik to the squad for next month's tour of Zimbabwe, the PCB said on Sunday.

Shoaib's inclusion comes after a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) integrity committee cleared him of any wrong doing last week after an investigation into his finances.

"Malik still has lots of cricket left in him and it is good to see him available to play for Pakistan again," head coach Waqar Younis told Reuters.

Shoaib, 29, who has played 32 tests and 192 one-day internationals has not represented his country since a nine wicket loss in the second test against England in Birmingham a year ago.

He captained Pakistan from 2007 to early 2009 before he was sacked after a home series loss to Sri Lanka

Pakistan will play one test, three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches against Zimbabwe. (Edited by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

