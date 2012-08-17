KARACHI Aug 17 Pakistan's former international
fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has put his hand up to become the
country's new bowling coach.
"If the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) talks to me about the
bowling coach position, I will be willing to accept it," Akhtar
told Reuters on Friday.
Akhtar, 37, retired from international cricket during last
year's World Cup after taking 178 test and 247 one-day wickets
in a career marked by injury and controversy.
The PCB has been hunting for a new national bowling coach
since another former test bowler, Aaqib Javed, left the post
earlier this year to coach the United Arab Emirates.
It has yet to draw up a shortlist but has expressed a desire
to get former captain and left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram
involved.
