LONDON Oct 4 The trial of Pakistan cricketers
Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif over spot-fixing allegations
during last year's test series in England started in London on
Tuesday.
A jury was being sworn in and legal arguments were underway,
the UK's Press Association reported.
The judge also told reporters they would be allowed to use
Twitter during the trial, which is expected to last up to four
weeks at Southwark Crown Court.
Former Pakistan captain Butt, 26, and pace bowler Asif, 28,
are charged with conspiracy to cheat and conspiracy to accept
corrupt payments.
The pair, who deny the charges, are accused of accepting
money to arrange deliberate "no balls" to be bowled during a
test match against England.
