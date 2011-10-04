LONDON Oct 4 The trial of Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif over spot-fixing allegations during last year's test series in England started in London on Tuesday.

A jury was being sworn in and legal arguments were underway, the UK's Press Association reported.

The judge also told reporters they would be allowed to use Twitter during the trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks at Southwark Crown Court.

Former Pakistan captain Butt, 26, and pace bowler Asif, 28, are charged with conspiracy to cheat and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments.

The pair, who deny the charges, are accused of accepting money to arrange deliberate "no balls" to be bowled during a test match against England.