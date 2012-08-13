KARACHI Aug 13 Pakistani selectors have rested
senior players Younis Khan and Umar Gul for the forthcoming
one-day series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.
Batsman Younis and paceman Gul struggled for form during the
3-1 ODI series loss to Sri Lanka in June, Gul taking four
wickets in five games and Younis scoring 10 runs in three
innings.
"“They have been rested as we have some tough assignments
coming up in the next few months. We want them to be fresh and
at their best in coming months," said chief selector Iqbal
Qasim.
Younis, 34, has scored 6565 runs in 79 tests at an average
of 51.69 while in one-dayers he has scored 6824 runs in 245
matches at an average of 32.18.
Gul, 28, has played 45 tests and 111 ODIs, taking 158
wickets in each format and has been Pakistan's spearhead since
Shoaib Akhtar retired last year.
Anwar Ali made the grade and is in line to play his first
ODI international while selectors recalled experienced
wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal plus all-rounder Shoaib Malik
in the 16-man squad.
Kamran was called up by Pakistan for the first time since
the 2011 World Cup when the selectors named him and Malik in the
Twenty20 squad last month for the series against Australia.
Pakistan play three ODIs against the four-times world
champions in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from Aug. 28 followed by
three Twenty20 internationals in Dubai.
The Twenty20 World Cup follows in September and October.
Pakistan squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Nasir
Jamshed, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Imran
Farhat, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Aizaz
Cheema, Junaid Khan, Anwar Ali, Saeed Ajmal and Abdul Rehman.
