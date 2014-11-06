KARACHI Nov 6 Pakistan's selectors have retained the 16-member squad that whitewashed Australia in the recent two-test series for this month's tests against New Zealand.

"No changes have been made to the side that won the second test against Australia. This is to ensure there is consistency, which will bring more stability and strengthen team bonding and combination," chief selector, Moin Khan said in a statement.

Pakistan, after scoring their first test series win over Australia in 20 years, take on New Zealand in three tests, five one-day internationals and two T20 matches in the United Arab Emirates.

The first test is scheduled to begin on Nov. 9 in Abu Dhabi.

Khan said Pakistan was proud of its achievements against Australia but the New Zealand series would also be tough.

"We need to put this success behind us and switch our focus on the series against New Zealand. It will be a fresh start and we will need to keep the momentum going.

"Obviously, this is another opportunity for the youngsters to test and hone their skills in this series," he added.

Pakistan spinners Zulfiqar Babar and Yasir Shah, who spearheaded the test series win over Australia, are expected to again play key roles in the coming series.

Pakistan's batsmen scored nine centuries in the two tests including two each by Younis Khan, captain, Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali.

Khan said he hoped the team would again do well, relying on their combination of experience and new players.

Squad: Muhammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad, Taufiq Umar, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zulfiqar Babar, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan, Rahat Ali, Muhammd Talha, Ehsan Adil and Shaan Masood. (Editing by Ken Ferris)