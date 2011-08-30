- KARACHI Aug 30 Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play a three Test series, five one-day internationals and a T20 match in the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 18 to Nov. 26 this year, the Pakistan cricket Board said on Tuesday.

The series will also see the revival of Test cricket at the Sharjah stadium after 11 years after Pakistan and Australia last played Tests at the desert venue in 2002.

Pakistan has been forced to play its home series against Sri Lanka in the UAE after the Lankans refused to tour Pakistan because of security concerns.

Sharjah will also host an ODI between the two teams marking its return as an international venue after eight years.

The PCB announcing the itinerary of the series said the matches would be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi as the venues were cost effective.

"We had a choice of neutral venues but we opted for UAE because it allows us to manage things smoothly," chief operating officer, Subhan Ahmad said.

The Sri Lankan team came under attack by militants in March, 2009 in Lahore in which six Pakistani policemen and a van driver were killed and five visiting players wounded.

Since than no foreign team has toured Pakistan. Sri Lanka had also offered to host the series at home but the offer was declined by the PCB.

Pakistan is also due to host England in Jan-Feb next year in the UAE for a full series.

