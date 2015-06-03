June 3 Pakistan have dropped off-spinner Saeed Ajmal from their squad for the three-test series against Sri Lanka this month and have recalled opening batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Shan Masood.

The 37-year-old Ajmal, once Pakistan's most potent wicket-taker, has struggled since returning to international cricket from a ban for an illegal bowling action.

He was ineffective in the limited-overs series against Bangladesh before he was left out of the team for the subsequent two-test series.

Shehzad and Masood were left out of the test series in Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 1-0.

Fast bowlers Rahat Ali and Sohail Khan and batsman Sohaib Maqsood are yet to recover from their injuries and missed out on selection, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"Rahat Ali, Sohail Khan and Sohaib Maqsood are still on the rehab after sustaining injuries and it is hoped that they would be available for selection in the near future," chief selector Haroon Rashid said.

"Selection committee has also kept its options open in case of need for the 16th member keeping in mind the extreme weather conditions in Sri Lanka."

The first test begins at Galle from June 17 and Pakistan will also play five one-day internationals and two Twenty20s.

Squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Ehsan Adil (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Justin Palmer)