CHITTAGONG, Dec 10 Pakistan were 295 for three wickets in their first innings at tea on the second day of the first test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday.

Scores: Bangladesh 135 all out (Abdur Rehman 3-9, Saeed Ajmal 3-40) v Pakistan 295-3 (Mohammad Hafeez 143; Taufiq Umar 61) (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Peter Rutherford)