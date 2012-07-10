Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 10 Sri Lanka were 220 for six wickets at tea on the third day of the third and final test against Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium on Tuesday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 220-6 (Tharanga Paranavitana 75, Thilan Samaraweera 73; Junaid Khan 3-51) v Pakistan 226 (Asad Shafiq 75; Thisara Perera 4-63, Rangana Herath 3-40). (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Feb 19 All-rounder Asela Gunaratne struck a superb 84 off 46 balls to inspire Sri Lanka to a dramatic two-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 International in South Geelong, Victoria on Sunday.
NEW DELHI, Feb 19 Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.