UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli double ton leads India's Hyderabad run feast
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
KARACHI Oct 2 Pakistan have recalled pace bowlers Umar Gul and Wahab Riaz for a three-test series against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates starting on Oct. 13.
The only notable exclusion from the squad is batsman Umar Akmal.
Pakistan play all their home tests in the Emirates because of security fears in their own country.
Squad: Imran Farhat, Taufiq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Shoaib Malik, Adnan Akmal, Abdul Rehman, Saeed Ajmal, Wahab Riaz, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema, Junaid Khan.
(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Centurion, South Africa Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Sandun Weerakkody, Dha
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 356-3) L. Rahul b Ahmed 2 M. Vijay b T. Islam 108 C. Pujara c Rahim b M. Hasan 83 V. Kohli lbw b T. Islam 204 A. Rahane c M. Ha