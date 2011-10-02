KARACHI Oct 2 Pakistan have recalled pace bowlers Umar Gul and Wahab Riaz for a three-test series against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates starting on Oct. 13.

The only notable exclusion from the squad is batsman Umar Akmal.

Pakistan play all their home tests in the Emirates because of security fears in their own country.

Squad: Imran Farhat, Taufiq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Shoaib Malik, Adnan Akmal, Abdul Rehman, Saeed Ajmal, Wahab Riaz, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema, Junaid Khan.

