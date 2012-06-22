GALLE, June 22 Sri Lanka won the toss and chose
to bat first in the first test against Pakistan on Friday.
The hosts suffered a blow on the morning of the test when
their left-arm fast bowler Chanaka Welegedera was ruled out with
a sore shoulder.
Nuwan Pradeep returns to play his second test and will share
the new ball with Nuwan Kulasekera, who also makes a comeback to
the test team after two years.
Mohammad Ayub makes his test debut for Pakistan at the age
of 32, replacing captain Misbah-ul-Haq who is serving a one-test
ban because of his team's slow over-rate in the fifth one-day
international last Monday.
The two teams play a series of three tests.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Tharanga Paranavitana,
Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Thilan
Samaraweera, Angelo Mathews, Prasanna Jayawardene, Nuwan
Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep, Suraj Randiv.
Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Taufiq Umar, Azhar Ali,
Younis Khan, Mohammad Ayub, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur
Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan.
