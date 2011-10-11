Oct 11 Cricket Australia (CA) has hit back at
allegations Australian players are involved in match-fixing,
saying the claims made by a sports agent were "baseless and
outlandish".
Sports agent Mazhar Majeed, accused of taking bribes to fix
matches, had said Australian cricketers were "the biggest"
culprits of fixing and they fixed "brackets", a set period of a
match on which punters bet, a London court heard on Monday.
In response, CA Chief Executive James Sutherland told
reporters that the allegations appeared to be "outlandish".
"The sweeping statements unfairly malign Australian
cricketers," Sutherland said on Tuesday. "We haven't been able
to speak to the International Cricket Council overnight ... but
we will definitely make contact with them very quickly."
Sutherland said the world governing body of the sport had a
very sophisticated anti-corruption unit and he would have been
tipped off by the ICC if an Australian cricketer was on the
radar.
"The ICC attend every single international cricket match
with their anti-corruption unit and there is nothing I have
heard to suggest that there are Australian players who are of
interest to them," he added.
Agent Majeed, 36, told an undercover journalist that
match-fixing had been going on "for centuries" and named
celebrated former Pakistan fast-bowlers Wasim Akram and Waqar
Younis as alleged participants, the court heard.
The CA chief said it would work with the ICC to investigate
a player if any credible evidence was uncovered.
"If we charge players and we find them guilty we will have
no qualms about issuing a life sentence on players who are found
guilty of match fixing," he added.
