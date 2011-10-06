LONDON Oct 6 Former Pakistan cricket captain
Salman Butt agreed to score no runs in an over during a crucial
game against England as part of a betting scam, a court heard on
Thursday.
Butt, 26, was allegedly taped confirming that he
would deliberately bat out a maiden over on the final day of
last year's Oval test match, which was a chance for his side to
win their first game of the series.
His London-based sports agent, Mazhar Majeed, 36, discussed
the arrangement with the cricketer by phone while agreeing a
deal with an undercover journalist posing as a rich Indian
businessman who had paid 10,000 pounds ($15,400) to fix part of
the match, Southwark Crown Court heard.
The Press Association reported that Majeed assured the
journalist, Mazher Mahmood, of the News of the World, that Butt
would score no runs in his first full over at the Oval the next
day, Aug. 21 last year.
When the journalist pointed out that a maiden over could
happen ordinarily, the agent rang the cricketer on speaker phone
to prove he was involved in the fixing scam, the court heard.
Their alleged conversation, which was recorded by the
reporter, was read to the jury.
Majeed allegedly said: "You know the maiden we were doing in
the first over?"
Butt allegedly replied: "Yeah."
Majeed: "You know the third over you face? Do one more
maiden."
Butt: "No, leave it, OK."
Majeed: "You don't want to do the third over?"
Butt: "Nai, yaar." ("No, mate.")
Prosecutor Aftab Jafferjee said: "If not party to this
corrupt agreement, you might expect Butt to say something to the
effect of 'What are you talking about?'"
Butt and fast bowler Mohammad Asif deny conspiracy to cheat
and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments between Aug. 15 and 29
last year.
On the opening day of the trial on Wednesday, Jafferjee told
the jury: "This case reveals a depressing tale of rampant
corruption at the heart of international cricket, with the key
players being members of the Pakistan cricket team."
The activity, he said, was underpinned by the betting
industry in the Asian sub-continent, where gambling on cricket
matches alone had a turnover of $40-50 billion a year.
The trial is expected to last a month.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by Ed Osmond)