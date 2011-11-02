LONDON Nov 2 Sports agent Mazhar Majeed has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cheat at the Pakistan match-fixing trial and conspiracy to making corrupt payments, the Press Association reported on Wednesday.

Majeed, 36, now faces sentencing along with three Pakistani cricketers, former captain Salman Butt and fast bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir.

The sports agent pleaded guilty at a pre-trial hearing in September but the judge has only just lifted reporting restrictions.

Butt, 27, and Asif, 28, were found guilty on Tuesday of taking bribes to fix part of a test match against England at Lord's in August 2010.

Amir, 19, admitted his part in the scam before the trial at Southwark Crown Court started.

Butt and Asif are facing up to seven years in jail or large fines. The trio have already been banned from playing by the International Cricket Council for a minimum of five years.

The court has been told the spot-fixing plot was orchestrated by Butt and Majeed. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)