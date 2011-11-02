LONDON Nov 2 Sports agent Mazhar Majeed has
pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cheat at the Pakistan
match-fixing trial and conspiracy to making corrupt payments,
the Press Association reported on Wednesday.
Majeed, 36, now faces sentencing along with three Pakistani
cricketers, former captain Salman Butt and fast bowlers Mohammad
Asif and Mohammad Amir.
The sports agent pleaded guilty at a pre-trial hearing in
September but the judge has only just lifted reporting
restrictions.
Butt, 27, and Asif, 28, were found guilty on Tuesday of
taking bribes to fix part of a test match against England at
Lord's in August 2010.
Amir, 19, admitted his part in the scam before the trial at
Southwark Crown Court started.
Butt and Asif are facing up to seven years in jail or large
fines. The trio have already been banned from playing by the
International Cricket Council for a minimum of five years.
The court has been told the spot-fixing plot was
orchestrated by Butt and Majeed.
