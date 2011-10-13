- KARACHI Oct 13 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has backed the enforcement of the Umpires Decision Review System (UDRS) in international cricket even as the ICC scrapped the mandatory rule for member boards.

"It is good that we will have the UDRS in our one-day series against Sri Lanka and England. Umpires are human beings and can make errors," Misbah told reporters in Lahore.

"It is good players have the option of getting such decisions reviewed," he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has secured sponsorship to have the UDRS system for their coming series against Sri Lanka and England in the United Arab Emirates.

The International Cricket Council announced this week it was scrapping the mandatory rule of having member boards use the UDRS in their bilateral series just four months after it was made compulsory by the sport's world governing body.

The ICC has now made the UDRS optional and reverted back to its original idea of allowing the participating nations in a bilateral series to decide on using the system.

The system allows teams two unsuccessful television reviews per innings.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opposed the mandatory use of the system insisting the current technology was not 100 percent correct.

"But the purpose is that this system adds value to the sport," Misbah said. "Teams are now learning to make correct use of the reviews at their disposal."

"I am sure teams can benefit from it. Because errors will be made. Technology will also improve with test and trial."

The two teams play three tests, five one-day internationals and a T20 match and then Pakistan also take on England in Jan-Feb next year.

The first test against Sri Lanka is from Oct 18 in Abu Dhabi. Misbah said the coming series would be evenly contested.

"It is going to be a tough series for us but I am confident we can do well because the players have been improving with every series and we have to do our things right," he said.

"The bowling of the Sri Lankans has definitely been weakened with the retirement of Muttiah Muralitharan as he was a champion bowler but we can't take them lightly at all."

((Reporting by Waheed Khan, editing by Martyn Herman)