By Brian Murgatroyd
| DUBAI, March 7
DUBAI, March 7 The International Cricket
Council (ICC) may waive its requirement for neutral match
officials in a proposed one-day international series between
Pakistan and Bangladesh next month.
The three matches, which are subject to agreement by
Bangladesh, would take place in Karachi and Lahore from 16 to 26
April.
The matches would be the first full internationals in
Pakistan since March 2009 when the Sri Lanka squad and match
officials were attacked by gunmen in Lahore.
"In the event of the participating countries deciding that
the tour should proceed and the ICC determining that it was
unsafe to appoint match officials to the tour, a special
dispensation to allow non-neutral match officials to participate
in the matches would be required from the ICC Board," the ICC
said in a statement on Tuesday following a meeting of its Chief
Executives' Committee in Dubai.
"The CEC agreed to recommend to the ICC Board that, from a
cricket perspective only, the granting of the special
dispensation would be justified."
Under the ICC's standard playing conditions for one-day
internationals, one of the two on-field umpires and the match
referee must be drawn from countries not taking part in a match.
In order to be granted dispensation to appoint local
officials, the Pakistan Cricket Board would be required to write
to the ICC Board requesting approval.
A delegation from Bangladesh has undertaken an assessment of
the security situation in the two cities where matches would be
hosted and has passed its findings to the Bangladesh government
which will make the final decision, expected in the next week,
on whether its cricket team will undertake the tour.
"It is important the tour goes ahead for Pakistan cricket to
show the country can host games again," Subhan Ahmad, the
Pakistan Cricket Board's Chief Operating Officer, told Reuters.
"We will have the highest level of security possible."
The CEC meeting recommended that the maximum number of
Twenty20 Internationals allowed to be played by any
international side in a calendar year should be increased from
12 to 15 in a year which featured an ICC World Twenty20
tournament.
It also recommended that the 2014 ICC World Twenty20
tournament in Bangladesh should feature 16 (instead of 14) men's
teams and that the tournament should continue to be a joint
men's and women's event.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)