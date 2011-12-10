* Pakistan lead Bangladesh by 280 runs
* Hafeez hits career-best 143
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Dec 10 Younus Khan
closed in on a century after Mohammad Hafeez hit a career-best
143 as Pakistan strengthened their grip on the first test
against Bangladesh on Saturday.
The visitors, resuming on 132-0, reached 415-4 at the close
on the second day to build up a lead of 280 runs after bowling
out Bangladesh for 135.
Younus (96) was batting with Asad Shafiq (40) at the close,
capping another day of domination for Pakistan in the field.
The former Pakistan captain became only the fourth Pakistani
cricketer to complete 6,000 runs in tests.
Bangladesh hoped to build up some momentum after left-arm
spinner Elias Sunny had Pakistan captain Misbah-ul Haq dismissed
for 20 runs in the final session.
However, the unbroken 104-run stand between Younus and
Shafiq kept Pakistan firmly in control as they built on the
well-composed century of opener Hafeez.
Hafeez, who faced 237 balls and clubbed 14 boundaries, was
unlucky to be dismissed lbw, though replays suggested the ball
took a thin inside edge and hit him on the backfoot.
Asked if he was disappointed, Hafeez said: "Not really, I
mean it's a part of the game. Sometimes you really get the bad
decision, so no complaint about that. As a cricketer you have to
go through with this.
"At the moment I think we are in the very good position from
where we can dominate the test match," he added.
Resuming on 74, the right-hander completed his fourth test
century and second against Bangladesh with a boundary off
Mahmudullah, who gave Bangladesh their first breakthrough in the
morning.
The off-spinner trapped overnight batsman Taufiq Umar lbw on
61, ending his 164-run opening stand with Hafeez.
"We've nothing to do but to hope for the best," Mahmudullah
told a news conference. "As we could not bat well in the first
innings we have to hope for the best in the second innings."
Azhar Ali was the other batsman dismissed, edging paceman
Shahadat Hossain to wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim for 26.
