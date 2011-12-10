* Pakistan lead Bangladesh by 280 runs

* Hafeez hits career-best 143

(Adds quotes)

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Dec 10 Younus Khan closed in on a century after Mohammad Hafeez hit a career-best 143 as Pakistan strengthened their grip on the first test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The visitors, resuming on 132-0, reached 415-4 at the close on the second day to build up a lead of 280 runs after bowling out Bangladesh for 135.

Younus (96) was batting with Asad Shafiq (40) at the close, capping another day of domination for Pakistan in the field.

The former Pakistan captain became only the fourth Pakistani cricketer to complete 6,000 runs in tests.

Bangladesh hoped to build up some momentum after left-arm spinner Elias Sunny had Pakistan captain Misbah-ul Haq dismissed for 20 runs in the final session.

However, the unbroken 104-run stand between Younus and Shafiq kept Pakistan firmly in control as they built on the well-composed century of opener Hafeez.

Hafeez, who faced 237 balls and clubbed 14 boundaries, was unlucky to be dismissed lbw, though replays suggested the ball took a thin inside edge and hit him on the backfoot.

Asked if he was disappointed, Hafeez said: "Not really, I mean it's a part of the game. Sometimes you really get the bad decision, so no complaint about that. As a cricketer you have to go through with this.

"At the moment I think we are in the very good position from where we can dominate the test match," he added.

Resuming on 74, the right-hander completed his fourth test century and second against Bangladesh with a boundary off Mahmudullah, who gave Bangladesh their first breakthrough in the morning.

The off-spinner trapped overnight batsman Taufiq Umar lbw on 61, ending his 164-run opening stand with Hafeez.

"We've nothing to do but to hope for the best," Mahmudullah told a news conference. "As we could not bat well in the first innings we have to hope for the best in the second innings."

Azhar Ali was the other batsman dismissed, edging paceman Shahadat Hossain to wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim for 26.

(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket