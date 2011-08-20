* Waqar to stand down after Zimbabwe tour
KARACHI Aug 20 Waqar Younis will quit
as Pakistan coach for medical reasons after next month's tour of
Zimbabwe, he said on Saturday.
Waqar, whose contract was due to run until 2012, announced
his resignation at a news conference in Lahore.
"I have no issues with anyone but because of medical reasons
I have decided I can't continue as coach after the Zimbabwe
tour," said the former fast bowling great without elaborating.
"The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has accepted my
resignation."
Waqar, 39, lives in Sydney and the board's chief operating
officer Subhan Ahmad told Reuters that he needed to go to
Australia for treatment.
"We didn't want him to go but after he explained things to
us we understood he needed to be with his family," Ahmad said.
"We are thankful to him that he agreed to go to Zimbabwe. We
will now begin the process of looking at suitable candidates for
the coaching position."
Former test captain Waqar was appointed coach after the team
suffered a poor tour of Australia last year.
WHOLESALE CHANGES
His resignation comes at a time when the PCB has just made
wholesale changes to the backroom staff, removing long-serving
manager Intikhab Alam and assistant coaches Aaqib Javed and
Shahid Aslam.
The board said the trio needed to give more time to their
duties at the national cricket academy.
Governing board member Naveed Akram Cheema will be the
manager in Zimbabwe and former test batsman Ijaz Ahmed the
assistant coach.
Waqar took charge after Pakistan were whitewashed in
Australia on a tour where he worked as bowling consultant.
He had a tough time during the 2010 series in England after
then-captain Salman Butt and pacemen Mohammad Asif and Mohammad
Amir became involved in a spot-fixing scandal.
Pakistan then enjoyed a good 50-over World Cup under Waqar's
supervision earlier this year, reaching the semi-finals.
After the tour to West Indies this May, former one-day
captain Shahid Afridi spoke of differences he had with Waqar
over selection issues.
Waqar, who took 373 wickets in 87 tests and claimed 416
victims in 262 one-day internationals, underlined that his
decision to resign had nothing to do with the recent changes in
the Pakistan set-up.
"I am now living in Sydney with my family and I need to
spend more time there," he said.
"I have enjoyed the challenges of working with the Pakistan
team. I am disappointed I won't be able to continue with them in
this transition period."
The tour of Zimbabwe includes one test, three one-dayers and
a Twenty20 international.
