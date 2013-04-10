KARACHI, April 10 Former Pakistan captain and opening bowler Wasim Akram will supervise a talent hunt for fast bowling talent in 10 cities across the country from April 13-21.

Wasim will then select the three best pacemen who will attend a training camp with bowlers from the national team in Karachi. Any bowler who achieves a speed over 145 kms an hour will be awarded 1 million rupees ($10,000).

"It is a good opportunity to see what sort of raw pace talent we have in Pakistan that is still untapped because cricket is now played in every nook and corner of the country," Wasim told reporters on Wednesday. (Editing by John Mehaffey)