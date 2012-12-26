KARACHI Dec 26 Pakistan will tour West Indies next year to play two tests, five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match.

"There had been a suggestion to split the tour but now it is confirmed for July," a Pakistan Cricket Board official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Pakistan have not played an international match on home soil since 2009 when armed militants attacked Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)