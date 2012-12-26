Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
KARACHI Dec 26 Pakistan will tour West Indies next year to play two tests, five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match.
"There had been a suggestion to split the tour but now it is confirmed for July," a Pakistan Cricket Board official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Pakistan have not played an international match on home soil since 2009 when armed militants attacked Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.