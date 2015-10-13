ABU DHABI Oct 13 Younis Khan surpassed the record for most runs for Pakistan in test cricket during the first match against England in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, overtaking Javed Miandad's previous mark of 8,832 runs.

The 37-year-old Younis overhauled the record in his 102nd match, taking 22 fewer than Miandad to set the mark.

Younis needed 19 runs to surpass Miandad, doing so with a six over midwicket off the bowling of Moeen Ali. The blow was greeted with cheers from the few Pakistan fans in the sparse crowd and a standing ovation from the Pakistan dressing room. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)