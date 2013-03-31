LAHORE, March 31 Pakistan have dropped senior batsman Younus Khan from the list of 30 probable players announced for this year's ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Younus, 35, was the only surprise omission and the decision probably signals the end of his one-day international career which has spanned 253 matches.

The former captain struggled in the recent one-day series in South Africa and has been out of form in this format of the game since last year.

Probables: Nasir Jamshed, Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Farhat, Ahmed Shahzad, Misbah-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asaf Shafiq, Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Umer Amin, Sohail Tanvir, Hammad Azam, Azhar Ali, Shahid Afridi, Asad Ali, Anwer Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, Umar Gul, Rahat Ali, Ehsan Adil, Imran Khan, Aizaz Cheema, Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Abdul Rehman, Zulfiqar Babar, Kamran Akmal, M. Rizwan.

