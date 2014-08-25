UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
KARACHI Aug 25 Pakistan's senior batsman Younus Khan has left the one-day series in Sri Lanka following the death of a relation.
"His nephew, Saad, has passed away in India where he had gone for a liver transplant," a Pakistan Cricket Board official said on Monday.
"Younus was very close to his nephew and is shattered by the news."
The batsman featured in the one-day victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday. The second game in the three-match series is in Hambantota on Tuesday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams