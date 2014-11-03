Nov 3 Man of the series Younus Khan praised batting coach Grant Flower for the pivotal role he played after Pakistan completed a 2-0 test-series win over Australia in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Nine centuries, including three by Younus and two apiece from captain Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali, helped Pakistan clinch their first test-series victory against the Aussies for 20 years.

"I am not comfortable that no one has mentioned the contribution of Grant Flower in our success," Younus told the Geo Super TV channel. "It would be unfair not to mention his role.

"He worked very hard with all the batsmen in the series. I think Grant was the key to our improved batting performances -- he has played a role in changing our attitude towards batting."

Flower, 43, played in 67 tests and 221 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe before joining the Pakistan camp in June.

Younus, who has featured in 93 tests and 254 ODIs, said he contemplated retirement when he was dropped for the one-day series with Australia ahead of the tests.

"Yes, that thought crossed my mind because I was so upset at being dropped after getting a chance to play just one match in 18 months," he added.

"I was also hurt when the selectors said I didn't feature in their plans for the World Cup (in 2015).

"I had returned to Sri Lanka because of a family tragedy so I was upset when they dropped me. I just hope we don't have similar episodes in the future, it is not good for our cricket," said Younus. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)