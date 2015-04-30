Cricket-Pakistan squad for three-test series against West Indies
April 5 Pakistan selectors named the following 16-member squad for the three-test series against West Indies that starts in Kingston on April 21:
April 30 International cricket will return to Pakistan next month after Zimbabwe agreed to tour the country for a short limited-overs series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.
Zimbabwe will play two Twenty20 Internationals and three one-dayers in Pakistan who have not hosted international cricket since the 2009 attack by gunmen on the visiting Sri Lankan cricketers.
"I am grateful to my counterpart in Cricket Zimbabwe, Wilson Manase, for acceding to our request of sending a full side on a tour to Pakistan," PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said in a statement.
A Cricket Zimbabwe security team will reach Pakistan to assess the arrangements at Lahore which will host all five matches. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
NEW DELHI, April 5 Contrary to popular belief, Twenty20 cricket rewards brains as well as brawn with the smartest spinners able to find a way to nullify the most explosive batsmen, according to wily Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran Amit Mishra.
MUMBAI, April 5 Despite being around for a decade and dragged through a fixing controversy in 2013, the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have lost none of its lustre, as the 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on Wednesday.