LONDON May 11 Kevin Pietersen made a double century for Surrey on Monday to offer a reminder of his talents ahead of new England cricket director Andrew Strauss' first news conference.

Pietersen, sacked by England last year but desperate for a recall, scored his first county championship hundred for nearly two years, batting for over five hours against Leicestershire.

Strauss's first job is to appoint a new England coach following the dismissal of Peter Moores with the first Ashes test against Australia starting on July 8.

Pietersen, 34, may have been encouraged by the departure of Moores, with whom he had a fractious relationship.

Moores was fired in 2009 after his first spell as England coach following a fall-out with then captain Pietersen.

But Strauss, who will face the media at Lord's on Tuesday, has also had problems with the controversial right-hander.

Pietersen was dropped after sending text messages about then-England skipper Strauss to South Africa players during a test series in 2012.

Last year Strauss had to apologise after using an offensive term to describe Pietersen while working as a television commentator. He had not been aware his comments could be heard live on air. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)