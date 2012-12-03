Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
Dec 3 A rundown of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's international career after his final innings in the third test match against South Africa on Monday.
* Born: Dec 19, 1974 at Launceton, Tasmania
In tests:
* Matches: 168 (won 48 out of 77 tests as captain)
* Debut: Against Sri Lanka at Perth on Dec. 8, 1995
* Total runs: 13378
* Second highest scorer in the world behind India's Sachin Tendulkar (15562)
* Centuries: 41
* Third highest number of centuries behind Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (44).
* Double centuries: 6
* Batting average: 51.85
* Highest score: 257
* Wickets: 5
* Catches: 196
In ODIs:
* Matches: 375 (won 165 of 230 as captain)
* Debut: Against South Africa at Wellington on Feb. 15, 1995
* Total runs in ODIs: 13,704
* Second highest scorer behind India's Tendulkar (18426)
* Centuries: 30
* Second highest number of centuries behind Tendulkar (49)
* Batting average: 42.03
* Highest score: 164
* Wickets: 3
* Won three 50-over World Cups as a player: 1999, 2003, 2007
* Led Australia in the last two World Cup victories. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
