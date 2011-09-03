GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 3 Australia's former captain Ricky Ponting will miss the second test match against Sri Lanka as he will fly home for the birth of his second child, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.

Ponting became the first player to participate in 100 test victories when he helped Australia to beat Sri Lanka by 125 runs in the first test in Galle which ended on Saturday.

"New South Wales batsman David Warner will join the Australian test squad in Sri Lanka as a standby player for Ricky Ponting," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"Ponting...plans to return in time for the third and final test of the series in Colombo."

The Australian team will travel to Kandy on Monday to prepare for the second test which starts on Thursday. The final test in Colombo begins on Sept. 16. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Clare Fallon)