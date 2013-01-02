Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
LONDON, Jan 2 Leading run-scorers in test cricket after South Africa's Jacques Kallis became the fourth player to pass 13,000 in the first test against New Zealand in Cape Town on Wednesday. Player Matches Runs HS Ave 100 50 SR Tendulkar (India) 194 15,645 248* 54.32 51 66 RT Ponting (Aus) 168 13,378 257 51.85 41 62 R Dravid (India) 164 13,288 270 52.31 36 63 JH Kallis (SA) 159 13,040 224 56.94 44 57 BC Lara (WI) 131 11,953 400* 52.88 34 48 AR Border (Aus) 156 11,174 205 50.56 27 63 SR Waugh (Aus) 168 10,927 200 51.06 32 50 S Chanderpaul (WI) 146 10,696 203* 51.67 27 61 DPM Jayawardene (SL) 137 10,674 374 49.41 31 43 SM Gavaskar (India) 125 10,122 236* 51.12 34 45 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.