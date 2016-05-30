(Adds Cook's score today)
May 30 List of players who have scored 10,000 runs in test matches after England's Alastair Cook achieved the feat on Monday:
Sachin Tendulkar (India) 15,921
Ricky Ponting (Australia) 13,378
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 13,289
Rahul Dravid (India) 13,288
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 12,400
Brian Lara (West Indies) 11,953
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 11,867
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 11,814
Allan Border (Australia) 11,174
Steve Waugh (Australia) 10,927
Sunil Gavaskar (India) 10,122
Alastair Cook (England) 10,042
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)