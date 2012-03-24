By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, March 24 South Africa batsman Hashim
Amla has had emergency surgery after he was hit in the groin
with the ball on the opening day of the third test against New
Zealand, the team said on Saturday.
The injury occurred on Friday when Amla got a thick inside
edge to a delivery from Chris Martin and the ball cannoned into
his groin area.
Amla, on 33 at the time, received treatment on the ground
but continued batting before being dismissed for 63 attempting a
pull shot from a short Mark Gillespie delivery. He was taken to
hospital after his dismissal.
"Hashim underwent emergency exploratory surgery resulting
from blunt trauma sustained to his groin region," team manager
Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement. "He spent the night in
hospital and was discharged this morning.
"The surgeon is satisfied with the outcome and expects
Hashim to make a full recovery, however, it is unlikely that he
will be able to take further part in the current test match at
the Basin Reserve."
Assistant coach Russell Domingo said after the close of play
on Friday he felt the injury may have contributed to Amla's
dismissal.
"It was a real un-Hashim like shot and maybe he was affected
by the blow he took," Domingo said. "It may have limited his
movement a bit."
